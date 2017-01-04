Economic Development: How you can help

December 4 – Sometimes economic development should be left up to the experts, but one Decatur expert says there are numerous things you can do to help grow the local economy.

City of Decatur Economic Development Officer Patrick Hoban and city partners like the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County (EDC) have been doing their part in attracting more business to Decatur. Speaking at the Chamber’s monthly business breakfast this morning, Hoban says he still needs help from the public.

“We need people to know Decatur and know and understand the economic development role,” Hoban says. “And we have to buy local. When I talk to businesses and they see that we spend our money outside the community, they won’t come here.”

One challenge Hoban faces is that Decatur is a tier 2 market, meaning most residents will leave the Decatur area and go to Bloomington or Springfield to shop. Here’s how you can help: buy local, shop local. City leaders preach it, and it really makes a difference.

“One-third of our income for the general fund comes from our local retail sales tax,” Hoban explains. “Whenever you are out there and you can do the user-generated content that is so big on social media and if you shop local, tell someone. Really, you are just offering advertisement for the city itself.”

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in Decatur, Hoban says you should head to Forsyth. If you can find it locally but are choosing to shop elsewhere, you are only giving those communities another chance at attracting new business, Hoban said.

One industry Hoban has an easier time attracting to the area is restaurants. “We love to eat,” Hoban joked. Retail is in trouble, however. With online sales continuing to skyrocket, Hoban says the best thing you can do is to shop locally as often as you can.