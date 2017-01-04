Decatur Family YMCA gearing up for a successful year

January 4 – The Decatur Family YMCA says they’re looking to step up their game in 2017.

This year is the YMCA’s 140th in Decatur. They will have several events throughout the year celebrating the milestone and to celebrate the impact the YMCA has had on the community during that time.

CEO of the Decatur Family YMCA Matt Whitehead says the big focus in the year will be on family and youth activities.

“We’re going to upgrade swim lessons for kids and will have more of a safety focus,” says Whitehead. “We’ll also introduce new curriculum in our after-school program to help kids we serve in our after school program to succeed as students.”

Whitehead says they will continue to strive on being a family destination in the community. He says there was a slight up-tick in membership the last two years. He says what separates the YMCA from other gyms is that they try to build relationships with their clientele.

“Our biggest goal is building relationships with every member that walks through the door,” says Whitehead. “We want to understand why they’re here, what they’re looking for and what they hope to accomplish at the YMCA.”

Whitehead says clients come looking to become more physically fit and others for social purposes. The YMCA offers a pool, fitness center and group exercise times.

“We’re always trying to make sure we have the newest and best equipment around,” says Whitehead. “We have our pool with a wide variety of water aerobics classes and free swim times. We want to make sure we are always on the leading edge of what’s out there for fitness.”

The YMCA is making a few changes to member policies. Beginning February 1st, members will need to submit all banking changes by the last day of the month. The change is necessary to successfully integrate their new operations system.

To become a member you can visit the facility at 220 W McKinley Avenue. There you will receive a tour, get signed up and will be given an orientation session with a fitness coach.