Davis sworn in to third Congressional term

January 4 – U.S. Representative Rodney Davis has been sworn in as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 115th Congress.

Davis was sworn in during a ceremony on the floor of the House Tuesday, January 3, 2017. This is his third term as a Congressman. The oath was administered by House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“I am honored to have another opportunity to represent the people of the 13th Congressional District,” Davis said. “Since coming to Congress, my focus has always been on making Washington work for those I represent. We’ve had some successes but I am confident that under this new unified Republican government, we will have many more.”

Davis continued saying, “I look forward to hitting the ground running by first addressing the government overregulation that has created this part-time economy and hindered the American Dream for too many.”

Davis says he plans to work on repealing and replacing Obamacare.

Davis’ family joined him on the House floor for the swearing in. His wife, Shannon, sons, Griffin and Clark, and daughter, Toryn, are pictured above.