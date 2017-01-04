CAT facility closure in Aurora could mean big addition to Decatur

January 4 – Hundreds of jobs could be on the way to the Decatur Caterpillar factory if the company decides to move production away from their Aurora facility.

CAT announced Wednesday they are “contemplating” moving machine production out of their Aurora, Illinois facility into other U.S. manufacturing facilities. This announcement is in addition to the global restructuring and cost savings plan announced in September 2015.

“Faced with lower demand, we continue to evaluate our global manufacturing capacity,” Resource Industries group president Denise Johnson says. “We must use our existing space in the most efficient way possible while maintaining the ability to meet demand when it returns.”

CAT is considering moving production of Large Wheel Loaders and Compactors to Decatur, while production of Medium Wheel Loaders could be moved to North Little Rock, Arkansas.

CAT Senior Public Affairs Manager for Corporate Reputation & Labor Jamie Fox says the Aurora facility employs about 800. If production were to move, the jobs would move with it.

“If the work would move to Decatur, it would be an addition of jobs at that facility,” Fox says. “Again, all under contemplation, but we estimate about 500 of those jobs could go to Decatur.”

The decision on the Aurora facility could be made closer to the second quarter of 2017, Fox said.