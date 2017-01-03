Water main construction to close off East Cantrell Street

January 3 – Burdick Plumbing & Heating Company, Inc. will be working in East Cantrell Street between South 44th Street and Mt. Vernon Place subdivision, performing tie-in on water main beginning today.

This work will cause the closure of East Cantrell Street between South 44th Street and Mt. Vernon Place subdivision to “through” traffic and will continue to approximately 5:00 p.m., Friday, January 6.

Residents will have access to their homes. A marked detour route will be in place and is as follows: Traffic on East Cantrell, east of the work zone, turn north on South 44th Street, to eastbound Country Club Road to northbound or southbound Airport Road.

Motorists may also use eastbound East Cantrell Street to South 44th Street southbound to US Route 36. Westbound traffic west of the work zone use East Cantrell Street to Airport Road northbound or southbound.

For further details, you can contact Jared Burdick at Burdick Plumbing & Heating Company, Inc., at (217) 429-2385.