Updated: Fire Department releases more information for early morning fire

January 3 – The Decatur Fire Department has released more information on the residential fire that took place at 603 South Jackson Street this morning.

The Decatur Fire Department says the origin of the fire started in the rear bedroom of the house and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews arrived around 8:17 a.m. to find heavy smoke pushing from all the openings in the house and fire in the rear bedroom area of the one-story home. An injured person was located next door and was transported by Decatur Ambulance to St. Marys Hospital. Fire crews stretched two hose lines to control the fire and searched for any other occupants.

No one else was located in the house. The house sustained significant damage and the cause is under investigation by the Decatur Police Department and the Decatur Fire Department. Fire crews were on the scene for about three hours conducting extensive overhaul due to a large amount of items encountered in the home.

One firefighter was transported to St. Mary’s for evaluation and was treated and released.