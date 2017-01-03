Theatre 7 announces cast for their upcoming production

January 3 – Theatre 7 is gearing up for their winter production, Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike and has announced the cast for the Tony-award winning comedy in February.

Director Al Scheider announced this cast for the upcoming production…

Vanya: John D. Poling

Sonya: Mary Wilking

Masha: Kathy Zientara

Spike: Robert Lark

Cassandra: Lesa Andrick

Nina: Kelli Smith Runyon

Vanya & Sonia & Masha & Spike is a comedy, written by Christopher Durang, that revolves around the relationships of three middle-aged, unmarried siblings. Two of them, Vanya and his sister Sonya, live together in the family’s stone farmhouse in the middle of a cherry orchard in Bucks County, PA, and do not have jobs. The play revolves around a visit by the third sibling, a famous actress who supports them. When Masha, the famous sister, theatens to sell the house, all manner of family conflict and trickery ensues, in a very funny way, as the three face issues of family relationships, growing older and things that could have been.

The show will be performed at The Decatur Civic Center on February 17-19 and February 24-26. Tickets can be ordered by clicking here or at the Civic Center Box Office.