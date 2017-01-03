Temperatures dropping off mid-week

January 3 – A cold snap is coming to central Illinois this week that will bring cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service’s latest forecast shows temperatures will start dropping on Tuesday night. Lincoln NWS Meteorologist Chuck Schaffer says a cold front is coming through.

“Looks like we will have a strong cold front moving through the area on Tuesday that will drop our temperatures down several degrees below normal for Tuesday night and, really, right through the end of the work week,” Schaffer says. “We are looking at highs mainly in the teens and 20s and then lows dropping down to lower teens to single digits.”

Tuesday night’s low for the Decatur-area is 19 degrees. Wednesday’s high is only 24, Thursday’s high is 18, and then it could drop to single digits Thursday night with a low around 8 degrees.

Schaffer says there will be plenty of variation during January.

“This particular cold snap should probably be easing off as we get through the weekend and early next week,” he said.

The early forecast for Sunday is mostly sunny with a high near 27 degrees.