Macon County sees second year of double-digit heroin deaths

January 3 – The number of heroin overdose deaths is on the rise in Illinois and for the second year in a row, Macon County Coroner Mike Day has seen double-digit fatalities due to the dangerous drug.

Heroin, which Day says is “dirt cheap” and easily accessible, has continued to take more lives in Macon County over the past several years. In 2014, nine people died due to heroin use. But it’s not just the heroin that is killing people.

“We are seeing a lot of people that are mixing substances,” Day says. “Some of these people died with heroin and cocaine in their system; some had heroin and bath salts.”

In 2015, Day saw 11 deaths due to heroin use, or a mixture of heroin and another substance. And through November in 2016, 10 people died from heroin use. Day says they are still waiting on toxicology reports from the Illinois State Police on deaths in December 2016. Though, he is suspicious that heroin is the cause of a couple December deaths.

Day can’t predict what will come in 2017 but he says we could see similar numbers.

“Unless there is a major breakthrough for treatment or outreach, I think we will continue to see the number of tragic deaths grow,” he says. “I just don’t see these numbers subsiding.”