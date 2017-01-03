Henderson dropped from ballot, to continue as write-in

January 3 – Decatur Park Board of Commissioners candidate Casey Henderson will not appear on the April 4th ballot, though he will continue as a write-in candidate.

Henderson’s petition was challenged today in court. After reviewing some of his signatures, the Macon County Clerk’s Office found Henderson did not have enough valid signatures to appear on the Consolidated Election ballot.

“I knew there were going to be bumps in the road; I didn’t know what they would be but nothing ever comes easy in life that is worth doing it,” Henderson says. “My next step is to either appeal the decision or run as a write-in candidate.”

Park Board candidates are required to have 225 signatures and Henderson was 15 signatures shy. Not all of the people who signed were registered at the address they wrote down on Henderson’s petition. Henderson believes they could find more non-valid signatures if he chooses to appeal, so he will continue as a write-in candidate.

“I don’t think I would have gotten enough signatures back,” he says. “My best course of actions is to go for that write-in candidacy and hope I know enough people that will go out and support me.”

Incumbent park commissioner Jack Kenny will be the only name that appears on the ballot. To vote for Henderson, you’ll need to spell his name correctly and put it on the write-in spot on the ballot.