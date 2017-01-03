Fire Department responding to a residential fire on Jackson Street

January 3 – The Decatur Fire Department is responding to a residential fire at a small house on 803 South Jackson Street.

The fire department has three pump trucks and two ladders on the scene and the fire is under control. The fire damage has been done to the rear of the home and currently firefighters are testing the stability of the roof to see what’s left of the structure that will hold up.

Officers say there were no injuries to report and believe the home is vacant.

We will give more information on this story when it becomes available.