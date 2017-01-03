DPS taking applications for magnet schools tomorrow

January 3 – The Decatur Public Schools District will begin accepting applications for families to send their students to magnet schools starting January 4, 2017.

DPS’s six magnet schools will take applications from January 4 until March 3, 2017 for the 2017-18 school year. Anyone living within DPS-61 boundaries can apply to a magnet school. Programs range from structured environments where children wear uniforms to a curriculum that encourages independence.

In order for your student to get into the admission lottery, you must attend an orientation session at each school to which you are applying for. The district’s central office will conduct an electronic lottery in February 2016. Principals will notify you after the lottery is held.

Here are the magnet school options:

Durfee Technology Magnet (K-6th grade)

Durfee is a 1:1 school that focuses on literacy and how literacy helps connect us to the real world. All students will have an iPad at school that they use as an essential piece of the learning process. Orientation sessions will be held at 10 a.m. January 12, 16, 2017. There will also be sessions at 6 p.m. January 12, 16, 2017.

French Academy (K-6th grade)

French Academy has been designed to foster innovative thinking through STEM teaching and learning. French has high expectations for manners, respect and being considerate to others. The Academy has a uniform dress code. Orientation sessions will be at 9:30 a.m. on January 12 and February 9, 2017. Another set of session is at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 and February 16, 2017.

Hope Academy (K-8th grade)

Hope Academy is a state-of-the-art Kindergarten through 8th grade facility. Hope offers rigorous academic core curriculum, a comprehensive arts and enrichment program and much more. Orientation meetings are at 10 a.m. Jan. 9, 23, and 30, 2017, 3:30 p.m. Jan. 9, 23, and 30, and at 5 p.m. Feb. 6, 2017.

Johns Hill Magnet (K-8th grade)

Johns Hill has the longest history as a magnet school in Decatur and houses the district’s English as a Second Language program. In addition to core academic subjects, Johns Hill integrates the arts and music in all of their programming. Orientation sessions are at 10 a.m. Jan. 17, 31, Feb. 7, and Mar. 3, 2017. Another session will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 5 and Feb. 21, 2017.

There are two Motessori programs as well: Garfield and Enterprise

Garfield Montessori Magnet (Pre-K-8th grade), Enterprise Elementary (Pre-K-6th grade)

Garfield is an established Pre-K through 8th grade Montessori program at DPS. Enterprise Elementary is a newly-formed Montessori program for the 2017-18 school year. Enterprise will enroll students who are in the Enterprise boundary first; then, any available spots will be filled using the lottery system. The Montessori curriculum is designed to encourage respect, responsibility, cooperation, manners and a sense of community. Orientation sessions for both schools are at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 & 31, Feb. 7 & 28, and March 3, 2017. Another session will be held at just Garfield at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Feb. 21, and March 2, 2017.