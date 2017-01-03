DCFS asking public to help stop human trafficking

January 3 – January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Illinois and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is asking for your help in stopping the crime.

DCFS says human trafficking of children for sex in Illinois happens in every small town and big city through the state. In 2016, DCFS investigated 143 calls to the hotline for allegations of Human Trafficking. Many of the reports involved children being victimized within blocks of where they live.

Cases of human trafficking have been reported in all 50 U.S. States. DCFS says you can help stop the crime by looking for signs in children and reporting it. The child may:

Show signs of physical harm

Become depressed, fearful or withdrawn

Have a history of running away or currently be on the run

Have expensive clothing, jewelry, manicures, pedicures, etc.

Begin spending time with an older boyfriend or girlfriend

Be found in a hotel/motel

Have new tattoos or branding

Be performing work inappropriate for his or her age

Become isolated from family, friends or sources of support

No longer have control of his or her driver’s license or other ID

If you suspect a child is a victim of human trafficking, you should call 911 and the DCFS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-25-ABUSE.