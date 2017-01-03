Cardinal Caravan making its way back to Decatur

January 3 – Cardinal fans get ready to meet current players, alumni and broadcasters for the 2017 Cardinal Caravan.

The Caravan is making its way to the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel Sunday, January 15th at 6 p.m. and will offer an intimate setting with the Redbirds you know and love. There will be autographs for kids, Cardinal prize drawings and more.

Tickets are $3 and will soon be available at WSOY studios at 250 N. Water Street, Suite 100 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at Skeff Distributing at 3585 E L&A Industrial Drive.

You can also listen for your chance to win tickets to the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals Caravan on Byers & Co from 6-9am.