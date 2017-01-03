Artists needed for new murals in 2017

January 3 – The Decatur Mural Project is putting a call out to all local talent to help with murals in 2017.

The Mural Project is hoping to complete three mural projects for the year in the following locations…

100 block of S. Oakwood (East side of street – Garcia’s Pizza building)

Sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Michael Vitale

200 block W. Main (Replace the current pot and bamboo mural)

Sponsored by Lockhart’s Barber Shop

730 E Cerro Gordo St, (East wall of Ken's Aquarium and Pet Supply)

Sponsored by Tate & LyleArtists may submit more than one design.

“I think three murals is pretty ambitious myself,” says Decatur Area Arts Council Executive Director Jerry Johnson. “The program has certainly picked up some momentum. The first was done in 2013, two in 2015 and then one in 2016.”

Johnson says they’d like to have enough submissions from area artists so they could present five quality submissions to each building owner.

“We’ll need at least fifteen quality submissions from local artists, but the more the merrier,” says Johnson.

Johnson says they will give preference to local artists but that doesn’t mean those from surrounding areas can’t submit designs. He says outside the monetary stipend of $1,500, the artists will also be covered on material and equipment costs.

“You can submit whatever you want,” says Johnson. “It could be something abstract or something related to Decatur history, or not, it’s totally up the artist to come up with ideas of what they think would be appropriate for a given location.”

In the last three years the Mural Project has completed four murals.

The Decatur Mural Project was established in 2012 to create partnerships with artists, property owners, the City, local service/volunteer groups, and sponsors or funding agencies for the creation of murals for the beautification of Decatur buildings. The murals are also intended to showcase the creative abilities of our local artists.

To view the guidelines for the artists proposal you can click here. Artists must complete and submit their proposals by March 31.