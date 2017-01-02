Secretary of State to soon roll out Autism ID cards

January 2 – Individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder can now apply for an ID card that will quickly show first responders the nature of their disorder.

The legislation, backed by State Representative Sue Scherer, took effect this year. The measure creates an ID card available through the Secretary of State’s Office by request to individuals who have been medically diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Scherer says there are several situations this could help in.

“The thought behind this came from a mother of a 16 year old who said she was concerned that if her son would be stopped by an officer or encounter a first responder, that maybe his lack of ability to communicate could be misinterpreted,” Scherer said.

The card will be separate from a state ID or driver’s license. It will be free of charge and will explain the person’s disorder.

Scherer says this will protect those with autism and also enable emergency personnel to better perform their job.

The card will be immediately available, though Scherer suggests you wait a few days before requesting your card from the Secretary of State’s Office.