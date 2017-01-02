Park District offering Junior Golf classes at the DISC

January 2 – Your child can improve their golf skills with the Decatur Park District’s junior golf classes.

All sessions will be held at the DISC’s Indoor Golf Center at 1295 West Wood Street.

Preschool Golf is for ages 3-4 and will teach the fundamentals of golf by focusing on coordination, simple techniques and motor skills. Adults also learn ways to help their child practice and develop these skills. The classes are Thursdays, January 5 through the 26 from 5:30-6 p.m. or 6:15-6:45 p.m. and is a $44 fee and $38 with resident discount.

Junior Golf is for ages 5-12 and offers an introduction to golf from Decatur Park District pros, teaching hitting and putting fundamentals, golf rules and etiquette. Clubs are provided for those who need them. The classes are Tuesdays, January 10 through February 14 or Wednesdays, January 11 through February 15 from 5:15-6 p.m. or 6:15-7 p.m. and is a $62 fee and $52 with a resident discount.

Intermediate Junior Golf is for ages 10-13 who have had previous experience in the Junior Golf Program. The classes are Mondays, January 9 through February 13 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and includes a $62 fee and $52 with resident discount.

To register, call 217-429-3472 or click here.