Macon Co. History Museum shutting down till February

January 2 – The Macon County History Museum will be closing their doors to the public for a few months for renovations and archival work.

As they have done in the past, the Museum will be closed January and most of February while Museum staff continues improvements. Museum Director Nathan Pierce says they will be doing further renovations to the lower museum, additional painting, archival and collections work, and they will prepare for new exhibits.

Last year, the Museum closed during the winter for renovations to the archival room. Staff started to sift through hundreds of old documents. Over the course of 2016, Museum staff discovered two documents with authentic Presidential signatures on them. President Andrew Jackson’s signature was found on an old land grant and President Grover Cleveland’s signature was discovered on another document.

Pierce says larger groups can still visit the Museum during the winter, if times work for both sides. Part of the Museum may not be accessible depending on the time period.

The History Museum is scheduled to reopen by February 28, 2017.