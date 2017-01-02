Decatur Salvation Army short of 2016 campaign goal

January 2 – The Salvation Army of Decatur is asking for more of your support as they are short of their $470,000 goal for 2016.

The Salvation Army’s annual “Tree of Lights” campaign of $470,000 is at just under $382,000 currently. The goal represents almost 20 percent of The Salvation Army’s annual budget for 2016-17. SA Corps Officer Major Wes Dalberg says the need has grown.

“This was an ambitious goal for us, up about $65,000 from last year’s goal,” Dalberg says. “The need in our community continues to be overwhelming and the requests for services through the year are expected to continue at high levels in 2017.”

The holiday campaign helps the SA distribute food, toys, and holiday gifts to over 2,600 families in Macon County, including 3,500 children. However, there are needs all year round, including the men’s shelter.

“We open up to an additional 25-30 men, nearly doubling the number of those receiving help nightly during the freezing, wintery weather,” Dalberg said. “We wouldn’t want to leave any of them out in the cold.”

The SA will continue accepting donations towards this goal through January 31, 2017. Donations can be made by mail or dropped off at the SA, located at 229 W. Main Street in Decatur. You can also donate online by clicking here.