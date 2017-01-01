Illini grab first Big 10 win over Buckeyes

December 1 – Malcolm Hill scored 20 points to help Illinois close out a 75-70 win over Ohio State on Sunday night at State Farm Center.

Tracy Abrams added 16 points and Leron Black grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds for Illinois.

Hill drove to his left for a layup to give the Illini a 71-67 lead with 55-seconds left. Jalen Coleman-Lands and Abrams each made two free throws from there to seal it.

Illinois (11-4, 1-1 Big Ten) looked like a different team against the Buckeyes, making stops and going on runs to help its lead. The Illini built a lead that reached as much as 15 points in the latter part of the first half after the Buckeyes went through a couple of scoring droughts.

The Illinois bench out-scored Ohio State’s 25-9, led by big men Michael Finke and Maverick Morgan with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

JaQuan Lyle led Ohio State (10-4, 0-1 Big Ten) with 26 points.

Ohio State couldn’t rebound from scoring droughts in both halves despite a hot start to the second in which it took the lead in the final five minutes of the game.

Marc Loving and Kam Williams added 10 points apiece for the Buckeyes.

Source: AP