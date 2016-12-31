State, city closures for New Year’s Day

December 31 – Several state and local offices and facilities will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.

Because the holiday falls on Sunday, places will be taking Monday, January 2, off to observe the holiday.

All Macon County Offices will be closed Monday as will federal and other city offices. The postal service will not be open on Monday, nor will the Decatur Public Library. Both will return operations on Tuesday, January 3.

As for the Decatur Park District, the Decatur Indoor Sports Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. New Year’s Day but the Indoor Golf Center will be closed. Decatur Airport will maintain flight operations, but the airport office will be closed. Red Tail Run will be closed on New Year’s Day.

On Monday, January 2, the Park District Administrative Office, Poage Arts & Recreation center and the airport office will be closed.