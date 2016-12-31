Children’s Museum ends 2016 on high note with Noon Year Celebration

December 31 – It may not be 2017 yet, but families at the Children’s Museum of Illinois have already rung in the New Year thanks to the Happy Noon Year Celebration.

Saturday was the museum’s annual midday New Year’s celebration. It’s an annual tradition involving music, crafts, and the balloon drop at noon. Museum Executive Director Amber Kaylor says it is always popular because not everyone can stay up till midnight. This year they did pre-registration for the event to cap the number of people that could attend, and it quickly sold out.

2016 was a good year for the museum. Kaylor assumed the executive director position in August so she hasn’t been around the entire year, but things kept getting better towards the end of the year.

“I came in at the end of August and every event since then has sold out,” Kaylor says. “Memberships have been going really strong, admissions have been up, we’ve had all sorts of field trips coming through this fall…Things have definitely been going well and we ended 2016 on a really good note with Happy Noon Year.”

Looking ahead to 2017, the museum will be rolling out a new exhibit. Kaylor couldn’t release any details, but they anticipate it being ready late January.

“We also have a Hero in Training event, which is aimed at kids coming out and practicing their superhero skills,” Kaylor says. “We also will have Fairy Tale Ball early spring and then hopefully we have another exhibit or two slated for spring and possibly fall.”

Kaylor says they are making a number of major changes to the second floor of the museum.

More information about what the Children’s Museum offers can be found here.