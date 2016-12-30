Toby Tucker’s Top 40 of 2016
From all the songs sent to country radio for 2016, here is a list of my Top 40 songs. Since some of the songs just came out a couple months ago, they didn’t place quite as high as they may make the cut for next year’s list too. Enjoy!
1. Tim McGraw – Humble & Kind
2. Artists of Then, Now & Forever – Forever Country
3. Eric Church – Record Year
4. Dierks Bentley – Different for Girls
5. Eric Church – Kill A Word
6. Dan & Shay – From the Ground Up
7. Maren Morris – My Church
8. Chris Young & Cassadee Pope – Think of You
9. Drake White – Livin’ The Dream
10. Luke Bryan – Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day
11. Old Dominon – Song for Another Time
12. Jon Pardi – Head Over Boots
13. Florida Georgia Line ft. Tim McGraw – May We All
14. Brett Eldredge – Wanna Be That Song
15. Luke Combs – Hurricane
16. Adam Craig – Reckon
17. Carrie Underwood – Heartbeat
18. Kip Moore – Runnin’ For You
19. Kelsea Ballerini – Peter Pan
20. Little Big Town – Better Man
21. Blake Shelton – She’s Got A Way With Words
22. William Michael Morgan – I Met A Girl
23. Locash – I Know Somebody
24. Sam Riggs – The Lucky Ones
25. Tucker Beathard – Rock On
26. High Valley – Make You Mine
27. Justin Moore – You Look Like I Need A Drink
28. Parmalee – Roots
29. Jake Owen – American Country Love Song
30. Luke Bryan – Fast
31. Mike Ryan – New Hometown
32. Dierks Bentley – Somewhere On A Beach
33. Florida Georgia Line – H.O.L.Y.
34. Brett Young – Sleep Without You
35. Runaway June – Lipstick
36. Rascal Flatts – I Like The Sound of That
37. Billy Currington – It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To
38. Jon Pardi – Dirt On My Boots
39. Kenny Chesney ft. Pink – Setting The World On Fire
40. Keith Urban – Blue Ain’t Your Color