Toby Tucker’s Top 40 of 2016

From all the songs sent to country radio for 2016, here is a list of my Top 40 songs. Since some of the songs just came out a couple months ago, they didn’t place quite as high as they may make the cut for next year’s list too. Enjoy!

1. Tim McGraw – Humble & Kind

2. Artists of Then, Now & Forever – Forever Country

3. Eric Church – Record Year

4. Dierks Bentley – Different for Girls

5. Eric Church – Kill A Word

6. Dan & Shay – From the Ground Up

7. Maren Morris – My Church

8. Chris Young & Cassadee Pope – Think of You

9. Drake White – Livin’ The Dream

10. Luke Bryan – Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day

11. Old Dominon – Song for Another Time

12. Jon Pardi – Head Over Boots

13. Florida Georgia Line ft. Tim McGraw – May We All

14. Brett Eldredge – Wanna Be That Song

15. Luke Combs – Hurricane

16. Adam Craig – Reckon

17. Carrie Underwood – Heartbeat

18. Kip Moore – Runnin’ For You

19. Kelsea Ballerini – Peter Pan

20. Little Big Town – Better Man

21. Blake Shelton – She’s Got A Way With Words

22. William Michael Morgan – I Met A Girl

23. Locash – I Know Somebody

24. Sam Riggs – The Lucky Ones

25. Tucker Beathard – Rock On

26. High Valley – Make You Mine

27. Justin Moore – You Look Like I Need A Drink

28. Parmalee – Roots

29. Jake Owen – American Country Love Song

30. Luke Bryan – Fast

31. Mike Ryan – New Hometown

32. Dierks Bentley – Somewhere On A Beach

33. Florida Georgia Line – H.O.L.Y.

34. Brett Young – Sleep Without You

35. Runaway June – Lipstick



36. Rascal Flatts – I Like The Sound of That

37. Billy Currington – It Don’t Hurt Like It Used To

38. Jon Pardi – Dirt On My Boots

39. Kenny Chesney ft. Pink – Setting The World On Fire

40. Keith Urban – Blue Ain’t Your Color