Sheriff’s Office wraps up Don’t Shave December

December 30 – Members of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office will be back to clean-shaven for the first time in two months after wrapping up their facial hair fundraising efforts.

The Sheriff’s Office regularly participates in No Shave November to raise money for families in need in Macon County. This year, they took fundraising efforts another step further. Sheriff’s Sergeant Ron Atkins came up with the idea to do Don’t Shave December. This time, they raised money for Toys for Tots.

“We raised another $2,300 for Toys for Tots and it was a great way to give back to the community,” Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jon Butts says. “We are very much involved and want to be a part of this. It’s been a great two months.”

Men were able to grow their facial hair by donating $1 per day. Women could participate by taking casual days or letting their hair down.

Butts says they were able to raise close to $5,000 during November and December this year. It’s back to clean faces come New Year’s Day.

“Some of the guys have removed their facial hair already,” he says. “Come the first of January, we are all back to normal.”