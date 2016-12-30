Scheduling software improving efficiency at Decatur Public Transit

December 30 – Decatur Public Transit (DPT) is phasing in their new scheduling software and is already seeing the benefit for paratransit operations.

The Decatur City Council recently approved the purchase of scheduling and dispatching software for paratransit operations, which caters to residents with a disability. Up to this point, DPT has been scheduling routes by hand. DPT Director John Williams says that has resulted in inefficiency.

“Manual scheduling is often inefficient,” Williams says. “Therefore, it costs us more money to operate that particular service and we don’t often utilize the capacity that we can.”

Decatur is behind the times, Williams says, as few transit systems still schedule by hand. DPT vehicles are averaging about 6-8 passengers per day. Williams says most systems average anywhere from 18-24 passengers per day.

“Decatur’s density, as far as square mileage goes, should allow us to have a better average than what we are seeing,” he said.

The software is starting to improve operations. The software won’t be fully implemented until March, Williams said.

DPT is expecting to save money by not contracting out services as much. They use two local transportation services. Residents who need rides have been calling those services. Now, the software will allow DPT to do all scheduling in-house, reducing the frequency of trips needed by outside sources.

This software only applies to paratransit services, though Williams says modules could be added for fixed-route busses in the future.