Overnight fire causes damage to Decatur residence

December 30 – The Decatur Fire Department responded to a small residential fire late Thursday night, causing some damage to the home.

Fire crews were dispatched to 1503 E Prairie St. shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday night. It took firefighters under 10 minutes to control the blaze, which was affecting the rear exterior of the house and extending into a back room and attic.

The occupants were not injured; however, a neighbor suffered a minor burn to his arm attempting to move his property.

Due to smoke and water damage, the residents could not return to their home. Red Cross is assisting with relocation.

The fire department estimates damage at $9,000 to the building and $800 to contents.

Four fire engines, one ladder truck, and 15 firefighters responded to the incident.