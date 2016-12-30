Local band Imagine That celebrating 25 years

December 30 – A local band is celebrating its 25th year of providing quality music in central Illinois.

Imagine That band was formed 25 years ago by Todd Hooker. They are a cover band, playing music from the Top 40/Rock, Country and other music from the 60s to today. Members include Hooker, who plays keyboard and sings, Harvey Horton, who plays drums and sings, lead vocalist Emma Snearly, bass guitarist and vocalist Vic Serbe, lead guitarist Dan Phillips, and lead & rhythm guitarist Michael Snearly.

Joining Byers & Company Friday morning, Hooker says even though this is a side-gig for the band members, it is pretty special to have so many fans.

“We do play some of the same places, but a lot of the engagements are different, every night,” Hooker says. “It’s always a chance to do something new or have fun every night, especially when we haven’t played in awhile.”

Imagine That plays dozens of shows per year. They have frequented the Decatur Celebration stage and play all over Decatur and central Illinois. Hooker says they have a number of favorite venues.

“Our favorite gigs are the holidays and ones where we know we’ll have a big crowd,” Hooker explains. “The Celebration is awesome. We play on St. Patty’s at Snappers in Clinton. There are really, really cool things we do every year.”

The band will be playing for a private wedding on New Year’s Eve this Saturday. Their next show is January 14th at Sliderz in Long Creek.

More information about Imagine That band can be found here.

Picture above are Emma Snearly, lead vocalist, Byers & Company fill-in host Kevin Breheny, and Imagine That band leader, keyboardist, and vocalist Todd Hooker.