Law removing “Pink tax” takes effect in 2017

December 30 – Several new laws take effect January 1, including one removing the state’s tax on feminine hygiene products.

Legislation lifting the sales tax on feminine hygiene products like tampons and pads was sponsored by State Senator Melinda Bush. She says they shouldn’t be taxed like other so-called luxury items such as shampoo.

“Let’s face it, women already make less money,” Bush says. “We shouldn’t be having to pay taxes like this on something that is a personal necessity.”

Bush says incontinence products are included in the new law and also won’t be taxed.