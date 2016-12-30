ISBE ensures state will pay transport, special ed funds

December 30 – The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) says that, as far as it knows, local schools will be paid in full for school buses and special education — eventually.

Some local schools in Illinois claim they’re being told not to expect their last two mandated categorical payments. Mandated categoricals include everything from getting kids to school to expenses for special ed. The state is supposed to reimburse local schools for these costs.

Jackie Matthews, communication director at the state board, said ISBE expects schools to be paid, but when is up to the Illinois comptroller.

“We’ve done our part of the process,” she said. “Right now, a lot of people are waiting for the money that’s due to them. Unfortunately, the state board is only in charge of one part of the process.”

Matthews also said the state board sent requests to Illinois’ comptroller, but that the comptroller’s office is still dealing with the state’s $11 billion in unpaid bills.

“The actual money being available for the state board to pay school districts and for districts to then pay their vendors … that depends on general revenue money available,” she said.

It currently takes Illinois’ comptroller anywhere from six to eight months to process a payment.

Source: IRN News