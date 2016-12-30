Driver crashes into Decatur home

December 30 – No injuries have been reported after a vehicle struck a Decatur home early Friday morning.

Information is limited at this time. However, Decatur Police Sergeant Tim Maxwell says initial reports show the driver was heading eastbound on Pershing Road when the vehicle left the road, ran through a fence, and struck the corner of the home. Maxwell wasn’t sure if the home was occupied at the time of the incident.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. Maxwell says they have ruled out the involvement of alcohol.

The driver was treated for minor injuries and released shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing.