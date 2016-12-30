DPS to hire recruitment, retention specialist

December 30 – The Decatur Public Schools District is having trouble finding qualified teaching candidates as the pool continues to shrink, but a new human resources specialist may be able to help.

Just like the rest of Illinois, DPS is facing a teacher shortage and has trouble bringing in teachers for open positions. That’s why Human Resources Director Deanne Hillman and her colleagues developed a recruitment and retention specialist position to help the district.

“In Decatur Public Schools we know specifically what our hard-to-fill areas are and this person will work directly with me to create a comprehensive recruitment plan for those areas,” Hillman said.

Hillman took over the HR department in July and quickly realized it was needed to have this position. The number of students studying to be teachers is declining. Hillman says 60 percent of school districts are having difficulty filling position. For example, in 2009 at Illinois State University, they had 1,000 students in their teacher education program. In 2015, it dropped to 750.

Hillman says they plan to highlight the benefits and challenges of working in DPS in their recruitment plan. Perhaps equally important, she says, this person will also help retain teachers.

“They will also work with teachers once they get hired,” Hillman explains. “Stability in a district is an integral part of the students’ success. We want to use a pipeline and create a diverse applicant pool so that we give our kids that stability.”

The specialist will work with a behavior intervention specialist within the district, who will also be a new hire. Hillman hopes those two can work together to improve the teaching atmosphere at DPS.

Hillman has 10 applicants scheduled for interviews. She hopes they can have someone hired early 2017 and ready to attend job fairs in February and March.

“Decatur Public Schools has a lot of advantages and I think if we get one person who can dedicate their time solely to reaching out to colleges and going to recruitment fairs, I think we can find that DPS is a great place to work.”