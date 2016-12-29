The Decanter offering just what you need to bring in the New Year

December 29 – If you’re looking for that special drink to uncork for the New Year celebration, the Decanter has you covered.

The Decanter Fine Wines and Spirits have a motto of “enjoying wine and life without complication,” and they want to make sure that you’re covered for your end of the year festivities.

Co-Owners of the Decanter Jay Emrich and Mike Delaney say that they do see increased sales around this time of year.

“We’ve sold a lot of Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir is another that’s done well,” says Emrich. “December is our biggest sales month of the year by far.”

Emrich says the traffic in the store this holiday season has depended on what individuals like to have with their meals. Delaney talks about the popular choices for this time of year.

“We’re very selective of what we bring into the shop,” says Delaney. “But the Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Merlots and Spanish and Italian wines are popular this time of year.”

They also carry a selection of craft and imported beers, champagne and spirits, including fifty different types of whiskey.

The Decanter will be holding a wine tasting this Friday and Saturday. Friday is 4-7 p.m. and Saturday 12-5 p.m. and there you’ll be able to try five different types.

“We’ll talk about the wines as we taste them and if they have any questions we’ll help them out with that,” says Emrich.

The Decanter has been downtown in their same location at 215 N. Main Street for ten years now. Emrich says being downtown has been rewarding for their business.

“We’re very pleased to be in downtown Decatur,” says Emrich. “We liked what we saw as far as the businesses and the excitement of being in the area and it’s been a good thing for us.”