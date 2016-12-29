State Police highlight new laws

December 29 – The Illinois State Police Department wants you to know about some new laws taking effect in 2017.

In an effort to protect first responders, Scott’s Law, the “Move Over” law, requires that you slow down or switch lanes when approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with emergency lights activated. Starting in 2017, this law will apply to any vehicle on the side of the road with their hazard lights going.

Another law has already been in effect since Jan. 1, 2016, and ISP wants to emphasize it further. Speeding in a work or school zone will result in stiffer fines. Speeding 26 miles per hour or more, but less than 35 mph, is now a Class B misdemeanor, and 35 mph or more in excess of the work or school zone speed limit is a Class A misdemeanor.

Also, if you have been driving without insurance and you still choose to drive, your vehicle could be impounded the next time you’re stopped by the police. If you are receiving a citation for driving without insurance, the law requires officers to tow your vehicle if you have been convicted of driving without insurance within the prior 12 months.

“The new year usually brings new resolutions and goals,” ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz says. “In 2017, the ISP resolves to continue to work towards strengthening safe driving habits for motorists on Illinois roadways. Our goal is to reduce serious traffic crashes through education and enforcement.”