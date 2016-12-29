Rose gives thoughts on state wins this year, says budget is key for 2017

December 29 – State Senator Chapin Rose had some time to reflect on the year and what he anticipates for 2017.

Rose joined Byers & Co. this morning to list what he thought were major accomplishments for the state and here locally.

Rose credited the Future Energy Jobs Bill that helped save the Clinton and Quad Cities power plants as being a proud moment for the legislature this year.

“When you look at what the power rates would have gone up without the legislation you’re talking about a twelve percent increase and this legislation protects consumers with caps and keeps 1,200 jobs in the area,” says Rose.

He was also proud of the passed legislation “Gabby’s Law” a bill named in honor of a 5-year-old Monticello girl who died four years ago after a tick bite went undetected and developed into sepsis.

Rose says legislatures worked for over a year and a half with Illinois Hospital Association to create statewide protocols for the early recognition and treatment of sepsis. Rose says he’s already heard early on that the law is making a difference.

“Sepsis is one hundred percent treatable if you catch it early,” says Rose. “Sister Ritamary Brown walked up to me recently at HSHS and told me the bill has been huge and thanked us and the state for getting it passed.”

Rose says one of his key focuses in 2017 will be a full state budget. He says he remains hopeful in the next several weeks of negotiations as the swearing in of the next general assembly will take place.

“Everybody other than the House Democrats is willing to work,” says Rose. “When you get over to the house it’s Madigan’s way or the highway.”