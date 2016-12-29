Johego has productive year, will continue to build partnerships and raise funds in 2017

December 29 – With the end of the year approaching Michael Kehoe tries to take stock of how far Johego has progressed in relation to previous years and what’s to come in the future.

Kehoe is the founder of Johego and says this year has been a very productive one for the organization.

“In 2015 we raised around $3,000 and this year it appears we have raised close to $60,000 which we’re very happy about,” says Kehoe. “We certainly have a long way to go to achieve all of our objectives but this has been a very satisfying year.”

Johego was incepted in hopes to improve social service delivery throughout the United States, using big data and mobile technology to streamline the collection, curation, and delivery of information concerning the availability and quality of public resources.

Beyond the financial status of Johego, Kehoe says they were excited to hire their first part-time paid employee, a data scientist out of Stanford University. Kehoe says they have four returning board members, three new board members and two recently added external advisors. He says he’s very excited for the team that’s been assembled.

“Everybody has really interesting and relevant experiences and the nine of us core team members will be converging in St. Louis in January for an all-day strategic planning session,” says Kehoe.

The goal of the session is to develop partnerships to get to the next level.

Johego is trying to raise up to $205,000 in order for several things. The funds would help complete the initial development and field testing of the smartphone app. It would hire and compensate a full-time executive director, programmer and fundraiser. Finally, it would rent co-working office space and pay for professional service fees throughout the year.

Going into 2017 Kehoe says they hope to continue product testing for their FirstHand smartphone app. The application has not been released to the public.

Kehoe says secondly they’d like to continue to build coalitions with like-minded nonprofits to tackle specific community initiatives.

“We’ve been talking to folks about pursuing a joint grant related to community policing, job training for formerly incarcerated individuals or reducing emergency recidivism,” says Kehoe. “Making one or more of those coalitions concrete would help us get to the next level.”

He says they will also continue fundraising and hopes to bring another fundraiser in 2017 to Decatur. To learn more about Johego you can click here.