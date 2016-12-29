Illinois updates social media privacy law

December 29 – Starting next year, it will be unlawful for a prospective employer to request access to an applicant’s social media accounts.

The new law is an amendment to the Right to Privacy in the Workplace Act, which is included in House Bill 4999. In 2013, Illinois passed a law prohibiting employers from asking employees to show them their social media accounts. Now potential employers cannot ask to see applicant’s personal online accounts.

Employers will also not be allowed to require that an employee or applicant invite the employer to join a group affiliated with their personal account. Nor can they require the employee to join an employers’ online group.

The new law also adds language to prohibit retaliation against an employee or applicant for not providing social media access. It goes into effect January 1, 2017.