Illinois traffic fatalities higher in 2016

December 29 – With traffic fatalities on the rise this year, the Illinois State Police and Department of Transportation are hoping to keep numbers from climbing any higher over the New Year’s holiday.

As of Tuesday, 1,055 people have died on Illinois roads, surpassing last year’s total of 998 fatalities. IDOT’s Scott Kristiansen says there are a number of factors that may be contributing to the increase.

“We are looking at gas prices; we are looking at more miles traveled by people because of that,” Kristiansen says. “It’s also been a better economy than it has been over the last year.”

Additionally, Kristiansen says fewer people have been regularly buckling up this year compared to last. Seatbelt numbers were at 95 percent last year and this year 93 percent of people are buckling up.

State and local police are increasing patrols and holding roadside safety checks and DUI details through the holiday weekend to help keep the roads safe. Law enforcement asks that you never drink and drive.