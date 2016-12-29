Decatur Park Police seek battery thieves

December 29 – Decatur Park Police are searching for a suspect who recently stole several small engine batteries.

Overnight December 22 into December 23, Park Police Chief Ed Culp says a suspect(s) entered the district’s Fleet Center at 2020 N. Oakland Ave and stole seven or eight small engine batteries from mowers and carts. All of the batteries are used.

“We are looking for any information on this incident,” Culp says. “There isn’t much trade-in value for those (batteries). It could be for personal use, or somebody has a need for several batteries for mowers or just about anything.”

The suspect(s) crawled underneath and broke into the locked facility. Culp says you should keep on the lookout for anyone trying to recycle a large amount of batteries.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you can call Park Watch at 422-5911.