Christmas tree recycling options

December 29 – If you are ready to take down the Christmas tree already, there are several options available to recycle and dispose of the tree.

You can first contact your garbage hauler and see if they have a tree take-back program of any kind. If you want to recycle the tree, the Macon County Environmental Management Department says there are a number of options.

“People can check where they purchased the tree from and a lot of them will take them back,” Department Deputy Director Laurie Rasmus says. “Lowe’s and 4 E’s Christmas Tree Farm will take them back. They even turn them into mulch.”

You need to make sure all lights and ornaments are removed from the tree.

Another option is to take your tree to the Macon County Composting Facility. You can drop off your bare Christmas tree free of charge. They are located at 3520 N. Bearsdale Road in Decatur. Hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.