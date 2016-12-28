St. Mary’s says knowing FAST could help save a stroke victim’s life

December 28 – HSHS St. Mary’s is offering helpful tips for recognizing a stroke.

Chief Medical Officer at St. Mary’s Dr. Phil Barnell says research shows that a dramatic shift in temperature can lead to an increase of incidents of stroke. He says that faster treatment will lead to better brain function.

“The effect a stroke has on a body increases every minute a treatment is delayed,” says Barnell.

The acronym FAST was coined by the American Stroke Association as a way to recognize the signs and symptoms of a stroke.

F – Face, make sure to look for an uneven smile

A – Arms, is one arm weaker than the other

S – Speech, listen for slurred speech

T – Time, calling 911 and getting to your local hospital as quick as you can

Chief Nursing Officer at St. Mary’s Hospital Michelle Oliver says making sure your blood pressure remains within normal limits and that you’re seeing a health care provider regularly for checkups are great ways to prevent stroke.

“It’s important to keep your weight down, keep active and exercise, drink in moderation and don’t smoke,” says Oliver.

She says diabetics and those with Atrial Fibrillation are at higher risks of having strokes so it’s extra important managing your health.

“Calling 911 is the best thing you can do,” says Oliver. “Keeping a patient safe from harming themselves or from falling, if you’ve recognized the steps, is the best thing you can do.”

Other possible symptoms for stroke could include, sudden confusion, trouble seeing out of one or both eyes, lack of balance or a severe headache.