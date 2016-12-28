Serve Illinois encouraging volunteerism in 2017

December 28 – Illinois is one of the top volunteering states in the country and the Serve Illinois Commission is hoping the state can top last year’s numbers.

In 2016, Illinois donated millions of dollars to charity, while also contributing millions of hours of service worth more than $7 billion. The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service hopes you will consider volunteering next year to help the state give even more.

Thousands of community organizations could use some extra help throughout the year and many of those opportunities go unfilled.

“When we ask people why they don’t volunteer, they tell us that they either didn’t know where to go or no one asked them to,” Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland said. “We are addressing both issues with www.Serve.Illinois.gov. Anyone can serve. Even if you have only an hour to give, there is an organization that needs that hour.”

In addition to giving time, you can also donate money. On November 29, 2016, Serve Illinois says approximately 22,500 donors gave almost $10.5 million to charities to celebrate Giving Tuesday.

Those who volunteered in 2016 can be nominated for the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. On April 25, 2017, Serve Illinois will present individual awards to one youth, one adult, and one retiree/senior from Serve Illinois’ five regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central, and Southern). Nominations are due by February 17, 2017.

For more information on how to donate, you can click here. If you’d like to volunteer, you can find opportunities to do so by clicking here.