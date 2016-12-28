Scovill Zoo wish list

December 28 – If you are still looking to give back this holiday season, Scovill Zoo is in need of several items for animal care.

The Zoo develops a wish list every Christmas season for anyone who wants to support them. Zookeepers develop a list for the animals they take care of and then the Zoo compiles all items into one list. Wish list items were developed for monkeys, lemurs, owls, the macaw, snakes & lizards, meerkats, the toucan, tufted deer, the wolf, tamarins, and wallabies & camels.

The monkeys are in need of dried fruit, fruit & grain granola bars, hula hoops, and Kong toys. The ring-tailed leumurs could use dried fruit, plastic pit balls, and Kong toys.

The owls could use a portable video monitor for visual enrichment, as could the meerkats. The macaw needs dried fruit and whole nuts. The toucan would enjoy bird toys and whiffle balls. The tamarins could use wind chimes.

For the snakes & lizards, the Zoo could use new or gently used pillow cases, the tufted deer would enjoy dried fruit or fruit & grain granola bars. The wolf would enjoy spices and perfumes, and the wallabys & camels would enjoy whole peanuts.

Extra needs include heavy duty hose reels, garden tools, rakes, spades, grain shovels, binoculars, a kayak, paddles, life vests, an extra wide wheel chair, cotton sheets, and crib sheets.

You can also purchase a gift card to give to the Zoo. They request cards from Farm & Fleet, Petsmart, Kroger, Walmart, and Rural King.

You can drop off items at the zoo office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. You can call 421-7435 with questions.