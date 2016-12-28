Richland hoping to fund MAP students

December 28 – As Illinois’ budget impasse lingers, Richland Community College is researching if they can fund their Monetary Award Program (MAP) grants themselves to help students stay in school.

With no money coming from the State of Illinois, low-income students that depend on MAP grants have been unsure if they can afford tuition. Some schools are finding ways to cover MAP grants themselves. Richland Executive Director of Public Information Lisa Gregory says they have worked with the college’s Foundation in the past.

“The state has been without a budget for 18 months and therefore, grants for students in higher education have not been funded,” Gregory says. “For the last round of MAP grants, the college worked closely with the Foundation and we were able to find scholarship dollars for those students.”

For the spring semester, Richland is again waiting on the state to fund grants. If the money doesn’t come, Gregory says they will again work with the Foundation to try and fund the grants.

“It’s important to Richland that all of our students that want to attend college are able to do so,” Gregory says. “We don’t want them to choose not to come to college because of finances.”