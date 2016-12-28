Police dog retirement law to give handlers a chance to adopt

December 28 – A new law will offer police officers first preference to adopt their K-9’s to ensure retiring police dogs can remain part of the officer’s family.

House Bill 3129 allows a police dog, which is deemed no longer fit for public service, to be offered by the county, municipality, or State law enforcement agency to the officer or employee who had custody and control of the animal during its service. If the officer or employee does not wish to keep the dog, it may be offered to another officer or employee in the agency, or to a non-profit organization or a no-kill animal shelter that may facilitate an appropriate adoption of the dog.

State Representative Sue Scherer says it was her initiative to get the bill adopted into law. She says she made the effort because of the hoops officers would have to go through to adopt the dogs in some cases.

“I kept seeing what happened in the past with dogs having their lives uprooted after retirement,” says Scherer. “It was also hard on the family and children too, so this law makes the most sense.”

Lieutenant Jeff Scheibly with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve offered K-9 officers a chance to adopt their loyal companions whenever a retirement comes up. Scheibly says he’s definitely in favor of the new law.

“They create such a working bond and relationship that they depend on one another so it just makes sense that when the dog is unable to work anymore that the officer has a chance to adopt,” says Scheibly.

The Mt. Zion Police Department just received their first K-9 in late summer. K-9 handler Deputy Jeremy McLean says the legislation makes sense.

“Due to the fact you spend so much time with the dog a great bond is created,” says McLean.

The new law takes effect January 1st.