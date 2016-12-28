New laws to affect Sheriff’s Office interrogations, sexual assault reporting

December 28 – A number of laws go into effect in 2017 and several will affect local law enforcement agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office is reading up on a few laws this week that will require them to update their policies. One law has new requirements for law enforcement agencies regarding the handling of sexual assaults and sexual abuse cases.

No matter what jurisdiction a sexual assault happens in, law enforcement must take a report of the incident. The report has to be sent to the correct jurisdiction within 24 hours. In the past, the Sheriff’s Office would make sure the person was okay, take any physical evidence that could be destroyed, and then get the person in contact with the correct jurisdiction. Now a full report must be taken no matter where the incident occurred.

The law also includes requirements for responding officer responsibilities and collection, storing, and testing of any evidence.

An amendment to SB 2370 makes it a requirement that any minor under age 18 has legal counsel present during an interrogation. Any statements collected without legal counsel present will be inadmissible evidence.

The Sheriff’s Office will have to make sure an attorney is present before interviewing any minor.