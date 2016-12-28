Davis offers thoughts on passing of Klugman, gives Trump a grade

December 28 – U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis had several items to touch on making a trip to Decatur this morning.

Joining Byers & Co. today, Davis offered comment on the recent passing of Richland Community College professor Larry Klugman and had some thoughts on President-elect Trump so far.

Davis says he was saddened to see the passing of Klugman and that his influence reached across the state.

“A little pit in your stomach happens whenever you hear something like that,” says Davis. “I got to know Larry when I became a candidate and he’s inspired so many over the years. You can’t get a better person in the Macon County area than Larry Klugman.”

Davis talked politics as well touching on current topics and also to give insight on upcoming work the legislature will face.

Davis says plans for Obamacare are to make changes and restructure how the plan works.

“No one is saying we ought to go back to having the same healthcare delivery system before the Affordable Care Act because it wasn’t perfect,” says Davis. “It didn’t cover pre-existing conditions and we can definitely put it into a better system.”

Davis says a system needs to be put in place that won’t place a burden on clients with increases in premiums.

He says he will be attending the inauguration for President-elect Donald Trump on January 20th something he’s excited for. Davis says four years ago he had his first experience sitting on the platform behind President Obama and is ecstatic to be able to see President-elect Trump get sworn in.

Davis so far gives President-elect Trump an A for his efforts and cabinet selections.

“I’m giving him an A because I like his cabinet choices and I’m very impressed with some of my colleagues that were named to those positions,” says Davis. “Tom Price will be the Secretary of Health and Human Services and you couldn’t ask for anyone better in that position, Mike Pompeo Director of the Central Intelligence Agency is somebody who lived and breathed our intelligence committee while in office and Ryan Zinke as Secretary of Interior most people don’t know that he used to command Seal Team 6.”

Davis also praised the work of Decatur leadership throughout 2016.