City repairing street at 500 block of West Garfield

December 28 – City of Decatur crews are repairing the street under an emergency repair work order in the 500 block of West Garfield Avenue starting today.

The emergency repair work order has caused a total closure of the 500 block of West Garfield Avenue until approximately 4 p.m., Friday, December 30.

Residents will have access to their homes. Motorists should slow down, use extreme caution and use North Edward Street to West Harrison Street to either North Main Street to the east or North Monroe Street to the west, as a detour route around the emergency repair work order zone.

For further details, please contact Doug Funkhouser at (217) 875-4820.