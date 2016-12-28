Children’s Museum hosting Happy Noon Year Saturday

December 28 – If your kids can’t make it all the way to midnight on New Year’s Eve, you can celebrate midday with the Children’s Museum of Illinois.

The Museum is hosting their Happy Noon Year celebration this Saturday, December 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is perfect for anyone who doesn’t want to stay up late Saturday night.

Visitors will enjoy music, a craft, and the ball will drop at 12 noon Saturday.

The event is $1 for members and $6 for non-members. Pre-registration and pre-payment is required.

You can register online by clicking here, or call 423-5437.