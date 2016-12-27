Water main tie-in work begins today, motorists encouraged to use caution

December 27 – According to the city, Burdick Plumbing & Heating Company, Inc. is working on South Lake Ridge Drive, between East Lincoln Avenue and East Cleveland Avenue, performing water main tie-in’s.

The work is causing partial closure of South Lake Ridge Drive between East Lincoln Avenue and East Cleveland Avenue until 5 p.m., Wednesday, December 28. Motorists should slow down and use extreme caution and be prepared for delays through the work zone.

In addition, Burdick Plumbing & Heating Company, Inc. will be working in South Lake Ridge Drive between East Cleveland Avenue and East Green Hill Road, performing water main tie-in’s, beginning Wednesday, December 28 with weather permitting.

This work will cause the partial closure of South Lake Ridge Drive between East Cleveland Avenue and East Green Hill Road starting at 7 a.m., Wednesday, December 28 and will continue to approximately 5 p.m., Thursday, December 29. Motorists should again slow down and use extreme caution and be prepared for delays through the work zone.

For further details, please contact Jared Burdick at Burdick Plumbing & Heating Company, Inc., at 429-2385.