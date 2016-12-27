Volunteer opportunities at Arts Council

December 27 – If you’re New Year’s resolution involves volunteering your time more, the Decatur Area Arts Council could use your help.

You can volunteer your time for a special event, art class, or fundraiser at the Decatur Area Arts Council. Businesses, individuals, or students looking for service hours can give some of their time. Opportunities range from daytime to evening, recurring or periodic.

You can help out with Gallery Openings, which are generally held on the first Friday of each month. Volunteers can help greet, set up and clean up. The Arts Council could also use help with special events at the Madden Arts Center, such as arts events for kids, entertainment, and more.

Volunteers can help with the performing arts series for students. The series includes six or seven morning performances for school children at the Kirkland Fine Arts Center during the school year. Volunteers can greet bus loads and usher them to their seats.

Large, annual events like Arts in Central Park, Corks and Forks, and Brew Ha Ha can also be aided by volunteer assistance.

If you’d like to volunteer, you can contact the Arts Council at 423-3189, or email arts4all@decaturarts.org